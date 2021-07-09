Jamie Carragher makes a remark regarding England manager Gareth Southgate getting a position at Everton.

The fact that England manager Gareth Southgate was not associated with the recent Everton and Tottenham Hotspur managerial vacancies, according to Jamie Carragher, proves that he is well-suited to the international game.

The 50-year-old has led the Three Lions to their first European Championship final on Sunday, where they will meet Italy at Wembley, although he was relegated from the Premier League with Middlesbrough in his lone managerial stint in club football in 2009.

“It just feels like Gareth Southgate is ideally suited to international football and this England squad,” Carragher told Sky Sports, according to HITC.

“At the time, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, two of the country’s largest teams, were without a manager. No one would associate Gareth Southgate with that position.

“It wasn’t meant to be a dig at Gareth or those clubs. I just don’t think Gareth will be in the running for any of the big jobs that come up in this nation. Whether it’s as a result of the events in Middlesbrough.

“Or he just appears to be a natural fit for England. You wouldn’t want anyone else in charge of England.”

Everton hired former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez, while Tottenham Hotspur hired Nuno Espirito Santo, who had been close to joining the Blues earlier in June.