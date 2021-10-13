Jamie Carragher has revealed the truth about Manchester United, and Jurgen Klopp backs up his claims.

“At Manchester United, the excuses have to stop; I’m sick of them.” Every player has a net worth of more than £50 million, which is incredible.” Jamie Carragher has had his fill, and you get the impression that others aren’t far behind.

The Liverpool star was speaking about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job at Old Trafford, blaming fellow Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Roy Keane for their alleged ‘excuses’ around their former team-mate.

“They were saying, ‘They can’t win the league, they still lack this, they still lack that, the Glazers aren’t putting enough money in, they should go for Harry Kane,'” Carragher continued.

“I’m sitting there thinking to myself, ‘You’ve just signed a four-time Champions League winner, you’ve just spent $75 million on a winger.’

“You finished second last season, you didn’t lose a game away from home the entire season,” I say, “and there’s only one step left!”

Carragher knows what he’s talking about.

In June 2019, Liverpool had won their sixth Champions League title, although they had ended one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League, despite having amassed 99 points of their own.

Jurgen Klopp was given a £3 million budget to bring in future prospects Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott, as well as veteran goalkeepers Adrian San Miguel and Andy Lonergan.

Liverpool were crowned English champions a year later. There were no apologies offered.

It’s easy to see Carragher’s frustrations as he sits alongside Neville and Keane.

This summer, United hired Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo as managers, but they were still defeated at home by Aston Villa and West Ham, with a Champions League loss to Young Boys adding to the humiliation.

And it appears that there is still no pressure building on Solskjaer.

Consider the circumstances last winter, when Liverpool lost six consecutive home matches for the first time in club history.

It seems that some parts of the country were relishing the prospect of Klopp – a two-time winner – facing the music.

The evidence, however, will be in the pudding.

Any team having Ronaldo in their ranks – as well as a starting lineup that often exceeds £300 million in total cost – will have.