Jamie Carragher has revealed the reality about Manchester United, which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not like.

In terms of last season, there isn’t much that will stick in the minds of Liverpool fans.

Mohamed Salah’s 31 goals and a 10-game undefeated streak to reach third place were about as exhilarating as it gets under Jurgen Klopp at Crystal Palace.

The high point was undoubtedly a 4-2 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The visitors punished their hosts, who were playing their second game in 48 hours after the first was postponed after fans stormed the ground in protest of the Glazer family’s ownership. Klopp ended his long wait for a win away from United in May.

But, if the ecstasy at Old Trafford is muted by the six consecutive behind-closed-doors defeats at Anfield between January and March, surely the euphoria at Anfield is diluted by the same fact?

That win was undoubtedly crucial to Klopp’s team finishing in the top three, but the German will not be satisfied until three points are secured in front of 75,000 fans at Old Trafford.

Which takes us neatly to the Manchester showdown on Sunday.

At the home of their historic rivals, Liverpool will have a rare opportunity to turn the screw.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have escaped the wolves with a 3-2 Champions League win over Atalanta at home on Wednesday, but there is little hiding space for the Norwegian right now.

He has an unbalanced and bloated roster, and he frequently looks to have no gameplan other than to rely on a flash of brilliance from his large assortment of talented attackers.

Is there a manager in the world of football today who is more over-promoted?

Jamie Carragher may have inadvertently sparked a public spat with United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but his criticism of the Norwegian was devoid of tribalism when he spoke on Monday Night Football this week.

“As Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not win a league title or a Champions League trophy,” Carragher said emphatically.

“In terms of Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, or Pep Guardiola, he is not on the same level as the other coaches.”

Solskjaer retorted with a clue. “The summary has come to an end.”