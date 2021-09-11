Jamie Carragher has recovered from his ‘terrible day’ against Manchester United, which cost him his Liverpool position.

It could happen to anyone if it happened to Liverpool’s record signing.

Dick White was the most expensive player the Reds had ever signed when he arrived in 1955, and he later captained the club 70 times. Given that his £8,000 fee was nearly a fourth of the British transfer record at the time, it was apparently a lot of money for a Division Two club to invest.

White had been mostly replaced by the now-legendary Ron Yeats by 1962, as Bill Shankly tried to lead his team to promotion.

On a trip to Middlesbrough to fill in for the injured Scot, he scored a brace of own goals as Liverpool were defeated 2-0.

In his match report for the Liverpool Daily Post, Horace Yates stated, “Don’t think I’m criticising Dick White in his job as deputy” ( via LFCHistory ). “He gave up two goals that were crucial to the outcome, but the second was only his name, not his responsibility.”

Football may feel like a little piece of history repeating itself, and that description of White’s misfortunes also perfectly describes Jamie Carragher’s role in a 3-2 loss to Manchester United 22 years ago this weekend.

The 1999/00 season was Gerard Houllier’s first full season in charge of Liverpool, and his team had a rocky start. They beat Arsenal and Leeds, who had finished second and fourth the season before, but they also lost to newly promoted Watford and Middlesbrough in their first five games.

Houllier was still experimenting with his defense when United arrived for the sixth league game of the season. Sami Hyypia, a new summer signing, had gone straight into the team, while Stephane Henchoz, a fellow new kid, would not make his debut in red until the League Cup fixture with Hull three days later due to injury.

Carragher paired Hyypia in the middle of the defense, with Rigobert Song and Dominic Matteo filling the full-back positions.

It was Carragher’s 62nd Premier League appearance, and it would go down as one of his most memorable for all the wrong reasons.

It’s only been three minutes. “The summary has come to an end.”