Jamie Carragher feels Jurgen Klopp must confront the “sobering truth” of Liverpool’s reign and makes a pitch for Chelsea.

Despite winning the Premier League and the Champions League in the last three years, Jamie Carragher believes his old club ‘had not won enough’ under Jurgen Klopp.

Last season, the Reds were unable to defend their Premier League crown, and their prospects of doing so this season are dwindling as Manchester City lie nine points ahead of them in the table.

The match against Chelsea on Sunday will come as a shock to either team in the title race, and City might expand their lead even further if they beat Arsenal on Saturday.

With the Champions League, Carabao Cup, and FA Cup all up for grabs, Carragher believes Liverpool should keep their expectations in check.

“In the midst of a depressing reality, Jurgen Klopp is approaching his seventh year as Liverpool manager. His side hasn’t won nearly enough games “He wrote about it in his Telegraph column.

“Klopp may have produced one of the best Liverpool teams in the wrong age in terms of winning several Premier League titles.

“With such a little margin for error in a title quest, the club must maximize their chances of winning all four competitions they compete in each season, with the League Cup and the FA Cup also being excellent prizes.

“Simply put, Liverpool needs to emulate Chelsea’s success.

“They have a chance to rectify the balance and collect additional trophies in the near future. It’s not about being pessimistic in the face of City’s progress; it’s about being realistic.

“Liverpool must board the Wembley bus if the promise of another campaign full of outstanding collective and individual performances is to be realized.”

With a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Leicester City at Anfield last week, the Reds booked their place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

They will now play Arsenal in a two-legged encounter in the new year, as well as Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup third round on January 9.