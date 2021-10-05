Jamie Carragher discloses an X-rated exchange with a “fuming” Liverpool legend and admits Edgar Davids.

John Barnes was furious at the manner the club approached a mid-season competition in Amsterdam in 1997, according to Jamie Carragher.

A young Carragher was part of the Liverpool squad that competed against Ajax, AC Milan, and Rangers in the competition.

The Sony Minidisc Euro Sixes, which took place at the newly-opened Amsterdam Arena and featured six-a-side games on a half-sized pitch, were held there. The concept was conceived by Dutch football legend Johan Cruyff, who employed full-size goals and offsides.

Liverpool did not do well in the competition and did not appear to be as focused as some of the other teams. Milan thrashed them 5-0, Rangers thrashed them 7-3, and Ajax thrashed them 8-1.

Patrick Kluivert, Jari Litmanen, Roberto Baggio, Paul Gascoigne, and Paolo Maldini were among the players who took part at the time.

However, in an interview with the Football Cliches podcast, Carragher stated that the Reds were surprised by the competitive intensity of the matches, and that their bad performances particularly irritated Barnes.

“To put this in context, we just played Chelsea in the FA Cup on Sunday and lost 4-2, despite being 2-0 up at halftime.

“And we were on our way from Chelsea to Amsterdam,” says the narrator. Nobody has any idea what this is. It’s just a training session for us, and I remember in the Ajax stadium, where we all had our own dressing rooms and an indoor space where everyone warmed up, there was an indoor section where everyone warmed up.

“And while the other teams were conducting appropriate warm-ups, we were simply bladdering balls at the wall, taking shots, and generally wreaking havoc. And we’ve just gone out without any kind of structure. It was basically a case of ‘go out and play,’ and it was a complete disaster, but in a humorous sense.

“I’ll never forget John Barnes. He was seething because his head was gone. He was enraged at the entire setup, how we approached it, and how we executed it. He was my hero, and all I wanted to do was talk to him.

"I merely asked him, 'Are you playing in the next game?' or anything along those lines. And he said, 'Am I?'"