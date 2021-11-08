Jamie Carragher blames Liverpool’s star player for West Ham’s 3-2 defeat.

After Liverpool FC’s 3-2 loss to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, former defender Jamie Carragher criticized goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Liverpool has slid to fourth position in the league rankings after their loss at the London Stadium, while the Hammers have moved up to third.

In barely the fourth minute after the kick-off, Alisson made the worst possible start by heading the ball into his own net from a Pablo Fornals corner.

Trent Alexander-spectacular Arnold’s free kick leveled the scores just before halftime, but Fornals and Kurt Zouma scored in a seven-minute run to regain West Ham’s advantage with 15 minutes remaining. Divock Origi came off the substitute to score Liverpool’s second goal, but it was not enough to save Jurgen Klopp’s side from their first Premier League defeat of the season.

Carragher praised West Ham’s effort but chastised Liverpool’s sloppy defending, pointing out Alisson’s poor performance between the posts for the Reds in a post-match review.

“It’s up to him [Alisson] to save it. Without a doubt, he could have done better on all three goals. But that’s something Liverpool has done for a long time, and I can’t quite wrap my brain around it because I’m in that position. And when you look at their defensive record, it’s nothing short of outstanding. But I just don’t see what you get from holding the line when you’re in those positions “After Liverpool’s 3-2 loss at London Stadium, Carragher spoke to Sky Sports.

Liverpool went into the encounter against West Ham with the goal of breaking the club record of 26 games without defeat. The Reds were denied the opportunity to break the record.

“Yes, [Joel] Matip has moved closer to the ball, but Virgil van Dijk has held the line. There are only two things that can happen in that situation: you either catch them offside or they rush through on goal, and I don’t think that’s a fair fight. I’m thinking to myself, “You know what, I’d rather run back.” What are the benefits of having an offside? Nothing, we’ve just received the ball 60 yards from the goal or they’re pursuing our goalie “Carragher added.

Mo Salah, Liverpool's in-form forward who had scored in 10 straight games earlier this season, has not scored in the last three games, which has had an impact on the team's performance.