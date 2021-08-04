Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand’s Twitter feud over Harry Kane’s absence from training continues.

Manchester City’s pursuit of England captain Harry Kane appears to be intensifying, with Kane refusing to return to training today as he tries to complete his Tottenham leave.

Kane’s attempts to force a deal have divided opinion, and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has once again expressed his displeasure with the Spurs striker’s actions on Twitter.

Rio Ferdinand, a former Manchester United defender, questioned Carragher’s claim that Kane’s actions will “ruin his name.”

“He has given his all for that club,” Ferdinand wrote on Twitter. When the dust settles, they will remember him in the favorable light he deserved during his time there.”

Carragher, on the other hand, responded by saying that he didn’t disagree with Kane’s desire to go, but with the manner he’s acted, before criticizing Ferdinand’s work as a football agent.

“Not for wanting to win the league, but for the way he goes about leaving the club,” he stated.

“At the very least, the teams that have your players know what they’ll do if you ask them to leave!!”

Ferdinand had commented earlier in the day that “Harry [Kane] wants trophies and he ain’t getting any younger,” prompting Carragher to reply.

“I disagree; failing to show up for training is unethical. We all know he wants to leave, and we understand why,” added the Liverpool icon.

“However, Harry should not jeopardize his reputation or relationship with his adoring fans only to win the job. HIS club will always be Spurs.”

Carragher never had a transfer drama because he was a one-club man, but Ferdinand was the subject of two British record moves, the most recent being a £30 million move from Leeds to Manchester United in 2002.

If Kane’s moves are successful, he will become the next player to shatter the mark, with Manchester City apparently planning a £150 million transfer alongside a £100 million deal for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.