Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville select a combined Liverpool and Manchester United XI that is “better than Van Dijk.”

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have announced their combined XIs ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford.

After choosing their squads, the Sky Sports commentators only disagreed on three positions: central defense, centre attacking midfield, and a forward.

Both teams were dominated by Liverpool, with nine members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad appearing in both Carragher and Neville’s lineups.

Both analysts chose Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah, albeit they differed in other areas.

Carragher chose Mason Greenwood in place of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes in midfield, and Joel Matip to pair Virgil van Dijk.

Meanwhile, Neville replaced Greenwood with Ronaldo, chose Harry Maguire over Matip, and unexpectedly chose Roberto Firmino over Fernandes.

“I honestly think Matip has been better than Virgil van Dijk this season,” Carragher said, explaining why Matip was chosen ahead of Maguire at centre-back.

“He’s a guy who goes unnoticed because he’s not a household name, he came in on a free transfer, he’s been with Jurgen Klopp for a long time, and he’s had injury issues.”

“But he’s top-notch every time he plays, he truly is.” That Virgil van Dijk connection is fantastic right now, it really is.

“He’s been brilliant this season, he’s practically been an ever-present, he’s played in so many crucial games.”

“I refuse to disrespect Firmino,” Neville continued in response to the omission of Fernandes.

“The amount of work he does for the team both in and out of possession is incredible.

“I don’t think he ever gets the full credit he deserves for his performances and how he works with midfield, the two wide players, and how he fills in in key games.”

“It wasn’t easy, but I thought he should play up front alongside Salah and Mane since he’s one of the best goal scorers of all time.”

“You’d put him in the front row.” With Fabinho and [Jordan] Henderson in front of him, and Firmino in the back. “The summary comes to an end.”