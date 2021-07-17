Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool star, has hailed a supporter of the ‘Football For Change’ campaign.

Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool star, has lauded a local health firm after supporting ‘Football For Change’ to help disadvantaged young people.

DAM Health, a coronavirus testing company with locations around the UK, is supporting Football For Change, a charity founded by Reds star Trent Alexander-Arnold and backed by a number of football luminaries and current players.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has backed the campaign, as have England and Wolves centre-back Conor Coady, Gary Lineker, Jamie Carragher, and Gary Neville, among many others, in a significant push to help disadvantaged young people find possibilities.

Football For Change is bringing together athletes and business executives to help young people get into school and find jobs, as well as to support others who are having trouble reaching their full potential.

“With DAM Health’s support for Football for Improve, the lives of young people who have often felt excluded or left behind will change, and they will be given a much better chance in life,” Carragher stated.

“Football For Change is all about giving young people the skills they need to accomplish something positive, whether it’s in school, job, or sport, and it’s only going to assist when companies like DAM Health, who have charity goals, support it.”

Because of the number of poor young people who have had any possibility of a better life further ripped from their hands owing to the consequences of Covid-19, with chances devastated throughout the pandemic, the Football For Change program is needed now more than ever.

Professor Frank Joseph, the director of DAM Health, is pleased with the results.

“I am happy that by supporting Football For Change, we can help impoverished young people across the UK,” he stated.

“DAM Health is already working to keep coronavirus under control in the UK, as well as aiding other countries such as India, so this new philanthropic partnership is a great fit.

“It is critical that we assist young people in our communities who are facing hardships due to no fault of their own.”

