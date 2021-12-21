Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool icon, reminds Gary Neville of Paul Pogba’s abysmal performance and a Manchester United prediction for 2021.

Gary Neville, a former Manchester United and England defender, was insulted by Jamie Carragher after he declared Paul Pogba was his star to watch in 2021.

Pogba is now injured and last played for Liverpool’s Premier League rivals against the Reds, in which he was sent off 15 minutes after entering the game with his team 5-0 down at Old Trafford.

In his five years at the club, the French World Cup champion has failed to impress, and while he has had flashes of brilliance, the most of his time in Manchester has been a failure.

“I didn’t even fill it in by the way,” Neville stated on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football broadcast in December 2020, as quoted on their Instagram feed on Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve been saying it for three years. ” “He says this every year,” Carragher says, interjecting. “I’ve said it for the previous three years because I still want him to take Manchester United ahead and be the best player he can be at the club and drive them towards the title,” Neville said, which sounded ridiculous at the time.

When Neville claimed it sounded laughable, Carragher put his head in front of the camera and made a weird face, then said “it is” when Neville stated it sounded funny.

“But,” Neville added, “that’s what I’d like to see him do.” “However, I didn’t truly choose him from that list; someone interfered with it.” Pogba went on to help United finish second in the table, but his contract with the club expires in the summer of 2022, meaning he might leave at the end of the season.