Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool great, reacts when his son signs his first professional deal following Everton’s interest.

James Carragher has signed his first professional contract with Wigan Athletic, according to the club.

Carragher is the son of former Liverpool defender Jamie, and he joined the Latics as a teenager after being released by the Reds.

The defender has been a crucial figure in Wigan’s recent youth success, helping the club win the Clarets Cup in 2018/19 and reaching the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals the following season.

In May, the 18-year-old captained the club’s Under-18s to the National Professional Development League title.

Carragher remarked of his contract with the club, “I’m very happy; I signed here when I was an Under-14 and I’ve loved it here.”

“I’ve grown and improved as a player from the moment I came through the door, and I can’t wait to keep doing so.

“Being captain last year was an incredible honor, especially given our achievements – we had a fantastic group last season.

“A number of us are continuing into the following age group, so maybe we will be able to continue to improve together as we advance.”

Carragher, a former Reds defender, said on Twitter, “Well done son, really proud of you.”

Carragher has already played for Wigan’s first team and was linked with a summer transfer to Everton.

Everton’s hopes of signing the teenager dimmed last month, according to The Washington Newsday, when they were unable to agree on a cost with Wigan.