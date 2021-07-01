James Trafford joins Accrington Stanley on loan from Manchester City.

Accrington has signed goalkeeper James Trafford on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

During the 2020-21 season, City manager Pep Guardiola named the 18-year-old on the bench six times, and he also assisted the young team in capturing the Premier League 2 Division 1 title.

“Me and the goalkeeping team at City have always believed this was the appropriate time to come out on loan after my second year as a scholar, so I am really excited,” Trafford told Stanley’s website.

“I used to play against Accrington at Carlisle, so I’ve always kept an eye out in the league for them.”