James Rodriguez’s priorities are incorrect, leaving Everton with an easy choice.

The situation with James Rodriguez is tricky because we don’t know the entire details of what’s going on, but if he doesn’t want to play for the football club, we need to get rid of him – he needs to go.

How many people have been hurt? At Aston Villa, we needed James. We could have used someone with his skills to assist us in winning football games and pulling the strings.

We were upset that he didn’t play as many games as we would have liked last season, but he’s been like that for a long time.

He generated a lot and was spot on in the games he did play.

Yes, his work rate isn’t as high as some others’, but we’re not paying him to do that; he’s there to score goals, which he accomplished.

There’s rumors that he and the manager don’t get along, and we’ve heard that the player may have indicated he wasn’t fit to play over the weekend, which is sad because a guy like him can win football games, and we’ve missed his presence.

He’s been posting a lot on social media and seems to be more concerned with himself than with getting healthy and being a part of Everton Football Club, which should be his top goal.

We don’t know the backstory at this point, as I mentioned. Maybe he knew this offer from Qatar was already on the table before the weekend, and neither the player nor the team wanted to risk him getting hurt.

As a fan, I’m disappointed that it didn’t work out, and we won’t be able to see him play in front of a sold-out Goodison Park if everything goes through.

His compatriots claimed he wasn’t fit enough to participate in the Copa America, but he’s been back at Everton since pre-season began, so he should be OK now.

Salomon Rondon, Ben Godfrey, and Ellis Simms all had more training time than him, and they were all in the squad, with the first two starting.

Is he no longer interested in playing? “The summary has come to an end.”