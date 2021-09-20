James Rodriguez is flying out to discuss a possible Everton transfer.

James Rodriguez is in Qatar to discuss a transfer with an undisclosed team.

Following the appointment of Rafa Benitez as Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement, the Colombian has fallen out of favor at Everton.

Benitez warned the 30-year-old earlier this summer that if a good offer was made, he could leave, but Rodriguez was unable to reach an agreement with a number of interested teams.

Everton had wanted to use Rodriguez as a makeweight in a deal to transfer Luis Diaz from Porto to Goodison Park, but the former Real Madrid midfielder and his previous club were unable to strike an agreement.

AC Milan and Turkey’s Basaksehir were also interested, but no agreement could be reached.

Rodriguez is now hoping to complete a transfer to Qatar, where he will finish the remaining nine months of his Everton deal.

The highest-paid player at the club makes roughly £200,000 each week.