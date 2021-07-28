James Rodriguez has been benched for Everton’s match against Pumas.

For tonight’s friendly against Pumas, Rafa Benitez puts Demarai Gray in the starting lineup for the first time since joining Everton.

In place of Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, the Blues boss has changed his center midfield options, starting Tom Davies and Andre Gomes.

In place of Mason Holgate, Michael Keane starts tonight’s friendly in Orlando.

Asmir Begovic stays in goal, with Seamus Coleman starting at right-back after signing a contract extension.

With Lucas Digne at left-back, Keane forms a defensive partnership with Ben Godfrey.

Davies and Gomes provide the backbone of the midfield, with Alex Iwobi, Gray, and Andros Townsend assisting Moise Kean.

Virginia, Tyrer, Kenny, Gibson, Holgate, Anderson, Allan, Doucoure, Gbamin, James, Broadhead, Gordon, Whitaker are Everton’s replacements.