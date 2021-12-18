James Milner sends a message to Tottenham Hotspur that has some Liverpool fans perplexed.

As things stand, Liverpool’s match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday is expected to go ahead despite the Premier League’s Covid-19 dilemma.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones all tested positive for coronavirus this week and were forced to miss the Reds’ triumph over Newcastle United on Thursday night.

Others have had it worse, with six Premier League games postponed so far this weekend because to Covid outbreaks, while Tottenham’s match on Sunday will be their first since December 5 following the cancellation of their previous three.

Before the game, James Milner wrote on Instagram, perhaps confirming that the Liverpool squad is prepared for the match against Spurs.

“Tough away trip in difficult times, but we keep pushing,” the Reds vice-captain wrote on Twitter.

However, Milner’s Instagram post caused uncertainty among Liverpool fans, with one supporter stating, “Was wondering whether I’d mixed up my days and missed the match.”

“It’s really perplexing. I examined the fixtures three times and am still unsure whether it occurred or not “another supporter stated.

Milner might start in midfield because Fabinho is expected to miss out after testing positive for Covid, while Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara have both played a lot of football recently.

Spurs have already played three less Premier League games as a result of a significant Covid outbreak at the club, which caused them to close the training ground.

It’s unclear if the situation in Liverpool has become any worse.