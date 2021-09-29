James Milner equals Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard’s Champions League record [Watch].

During Liverpool FC’s 5-1 win over Porto on Tuesday, James Milner equaled Steven Gerrard’s Champions League record.

Milner, who assisted Sadio Mane’s goal at the Estadio do Dragao, has the same number of assists in the Champions League as Gerrard, who led Liverpool to the top European crown in 2005.

According to Opta Joe, no player has set up more goals for Liverpool than these two.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool’s regular right-back, was unable to go to Porto due to an injury. Jurgen Klopp used the 35-year-old Milner as a back-up in his absence. Milner has started at right-back for the second game this season and has performed admirably.

Last week, Alexander-Arnold was ruled out of the home league game against Crystal Palace, allowing Milner to take his place and play the whole 90 minutes.

Milner, who joined Liverpool from Manchester City in 2015, has been an important part of Klopp’s team, which has won four trophies, including the Premier League and the Champions League.

Liverpool’s unbeaten streak in the current season was extended with their win over Porto on Tuesday. In Porto, Mohamed Salah scored in the 18th minute before Sadio Mane doubled Liverpool’s lead just before halftime.

Salah scored his second goal in the second half before being replaced by Mane. Fábio Vieira, a 21-year-old midfielder for Porto, scored one goal before Brazil’s Roberto Firmino’s cameo assured the game was over for the hosts.

Liverpool’s No. 9 Firmino scored a brace after coming off the bench to make it 5-1.

Along with Milner, Liverpool’s Curtis Jones, a youthful midfielder, made an important contribution with two assists. Salah’s second goal and Firmino’s first were both set up by him.

After the game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Jones, stating the Englishman was everywhere and performed a “top-class defensive game.”

“He was everywhere, he was involved in everything, and he played a really tremendous game. Set up the opening goal with an unexpected finish that the goalkeeper is unable to save. He was incredibly good in a lot of different circumstances – maybe not as spectacular as the offensive things, but he was top-notch on defense. I loved a lot of things about his performance tonight: he defended pretty well, pressed from the blind side, and a lot of other stuff. So, Curtis, let’s keep going. Brief News from Washington Newsday.