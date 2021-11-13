James Milner, a Liverpool midfielder, provides an injury update.

As he recovers from a hamstring injury, Liverpool midfielder James Milner has resorted to social media to give a positive injury update.

The 35-year-old limped out during Liverpool’s 5-0 Premier League thrashing of Manchester United last month and has been out since.

Milner, who has missed the last four games, posted a video of himself working out in the gym on Instagram with the caption: ‘Another step closer.’

The veteran was anticipated to be out until after the international break, but he appears to be speeding up his rehabilitation in preparation for a possible return.

Pep Lijnders, the Reds’ assistant manager, gave an update on Milner before of the Carabao Cup clash against Preston North End, which came only days after the dramatic victory at Old Trafford.

“Milly felt his hamstring tightening, but Greenwood went down the line,” Lijnders said during a press conference.

“And, knowing how James Milner is – he always puts the team first – he went for the dash, even if he wasn’t feeling well, to stop the counter-attack.

“That speaks a lot about his determination, and it says a lot about how he constantly prioritizes the team.” The major injury occurred at that point.

“It appears he’ll be sidelined until the next international break, but we spoke with him already and he has a significant part to play.”

Liverpool’s other two significant absentees are Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita, while Sadio Mane was withdrawn 30 minutes into Senegal’s World Cup Qualifier against Togo on Thursday.

The injury list for boss Jurgen Klopp is undoubtedly expanding, so Milner’s latest update will come as a welcome sight as the fixture list heats up in the coming weeks.