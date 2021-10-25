James Michael Tyler, a character from the TV show “Friends,” has died.

According to US media, actor James Michael Tyler, who played coffee shop manager Gunther on the iconic sitcom “Friends,” died on Sunday at the age of 59.

According to a representative, Tyler died at his home in Los Angeles after battling prostate cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2018.

“The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh ‘Friend’) from the hit sitcom Friends, but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness champion, and loving husband,” said Toni Benson, Michael’s publicist, in a statement to US media.

His character on “Friends” featured in 150 episodes over the course of the show’s ten seasons, ironically running Central Perk, the coffeehouse where the other characters congregated, and yearning after Rachel, played by Jennifer Aniston.

“Michael enjoyed live music, rooting for his Clemson Tigers, and finding himself in unexpected situations. If you meet him once, you’ve made a lifelong buddy “Benson remarked.

Tyler has appeared in a variety of other shows, including “Scrubs,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” and “Modern Music.”

Warner Bros. Television stated that it was saddened by the death of “a much-loved actor and a vital member of our FRIENDS family Our hearts go out to his family, friends, coworkers, and fans.” Tyler revealed in June on NBC’s “Today” show that he had been diagnosed with severe prostate cancer, which had spread to his bones, in September 2018. During a routine physical, the malignancy was identified.