James Melhado has joined Salford City.

James Melhado, a midfielder for Salford, has signed a two-year contract.

After a spell with non-league side Newcastle Town, the 20-year-old will return to full-time football at the Peninsula Stadium.

“I’m overjoyed, and I can’t wait to get started,” Melhado said on the club’s website. I’m excited about the upcoming season and the challenges it will bring.

“First and foremost, I want to get in and around the first team, and then we’ll see where we go from there. My goal is to go in there and give it my all, then see what happens.”