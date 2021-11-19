James Harden and Jerami Grant are among the Sixers’ trade options for Ben Simmons, according to NBA rumors.

The Philadelphia 76ers look to be making progress toward resolving their Ben Simmons issue.

The only way for Philly to get out of their predicament is to trade the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year, and two intriguing candidates have been mentioned.

The 76ers are in talks with the Detroit Pistons, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, about a trade that could include their former NBA choice, Jerami Grant.

This would also necessitate the addition of other assets, such as another forward, a young player, and a draft selection to the Motor City roster.

The Sixers, on the other hand, are apparently looking into a deal with the Brooklyn Nets’ James Harden.

Before the October 18 deadline, the former NBA MVP failed to sign a contract extension with the Nets.

Harden has a $47.4 million player option for next season.

The fact that Sixers president Daryl Morey has ties to the 32-year-old scoring guard is also worth considering.

Both previously played for the Houston Rockets. Apart from that, this isn’t the first time Morey has attempted to entice Harden to Philadelphia.

When Harden was still with the Houston Rockets last season, he attempted to pull off a feat.

That endeavor, ironically, also included Simmons and Matisse Thybulle. Instead, the nine-time All-Star was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

This news comes just days after The Athletic reported that the Sixers had a list of 30 NBA players on their wish list in order to complete a Simmons trade.

The names Grant and Harden are the first to surface.

Morey has made it plain that he will only agree to a Simmons deal if the player can immediately help the Sixers.