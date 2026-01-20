Jamal Roberts Brings Heartfelt National Anthem Performance to Miami Championship

Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium buzzed with anticipation on Monday night, but it wasn’t just the College Football Playoff National Championship between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes that had fans excited. The pregame festivities featured a stirring performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Jamal Roberts, the American Idol Season 23 winner, whose rise from Mississippi gym teacher to national sensation has captivated audiences across the country.

From Idol to National Stage

At just 28 years old, Roberts stepped onto the field in Miami Gardens to perform the anthem before tens of thousands in the stands and millions watching at home. His selection as the performer for this major sports event capped an extraordinary year that saw him go from an elementary school physical education teacher in Meridian, Mississippi, to one of the most talked-about stars in America.

Roberts’ journey began with his victory on American Idol in May 2025, when he beat out thousands of contestants and earned 26 million votes—a new record for the show since its move to ABC. His performance in the finale captured the hearts of viewers, leading to his $250,000 cash prize and a recording contract. The deal included advances for his debut album and performance stipends, adding to the significant earnings from his television appearances.

However, Roberts’ rise to fame is about more than just financial success. As noted by The Sporting News, Roberts is the second African-American man to win American Idol, following Ruben Studdard in 2003. Despite his newfound fame, Roberts remained grounded, returning to Crestwood Elementary School to finish out the academic year, endearing himself to his community and his fans.

Miami’s Cultural Showcase

Roberts was not the only performer during the pregame ceremony. Before his powerful rendition of the anthem, the Florida Memorial University Ambassador Chorale delivered a moving rendition of “America the Beautiful,” with local high school students providing American Sign Language interpretations of both songs. This inclusive effort is part of the College Football Playoff’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and accessibility, which has been expanding in recent years, according to reports from AP.

The game itself, set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, was delayed by the pregame performances, which pushed the start closer to 7:50 p.m. The stadium was packed with fans despite sky-high ticket prices, with the lowest “get-in” price reaching a staggering $3,652 just 24 hours before the game, according to Ticketdata. It was one of the most expensive college football tickets since 2009.

For Roberts, the night was a significant milestone. With an estimated net worth of between $400,000 and $600,000 as of January 2026, his success is attributed not just to his Idol winnings and performance fees, but also his earnings from streaming royalties and live shows. However, Roberts has shared that his priorities remain focused on securing his family’s future rather than indulging in luxury. “I’m not looking for a luxurious lifestyle,” Roberts has said, emphasizing his desire to provide for his daughters.

Roberts’ transformation from a small-town teacher to a Grammy-nominated artist illustrates the power of perseverance, humility, and faith. His anthem performance was more than just a ceremonial start to the football game—it was a powerful reminder of the resilience and potential within all individuals, no matter their background or journey. As the final notes of his performance echoed throughout the stadium, it was clear that Roberts had already won the hearts of a nation.