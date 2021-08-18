Jalen Smith of the Phoenix Suns is primed for more minutes after a stellar Summer League performance.

Jalen Smith of the Phoenix Suns may have just made his case for more minutes on a talented squad.

The Suns selected Smith 10th overall in the 2020 NBA draft, and many people were disappointed because Tyrese Haliburton was still available.

The Maryland product only played in 27 games for the Suns due to an ankle injury and a bout with COVID-19 at a time when the team was abruptly thrust into NBA title contention.

Many NBA fans wanted the Suns to move Smith because he couldn’t immediately contribute to the team, but general manager James Jones had other ideas for the kid.

Smith was one of the finest players in this year’s NBA Summer League, averaging 16.2 points and 12.5 rebounds per game while recording no blocks.

Although he didn’t have any blocks, he was contesting baskets at the rim and playing defense that would make head coach Monty Williams proud of his development.

Smith has also increased his weight to 228 pounds, and he expressed surprise when the league classified him at 215 pounds, his collegiate weight.

He still lacks Deandre Ayton’s ability to perform screening handoffs, but with guards like Devin Booker and Chris Paul on the roster, he has the greatest mentors available to him.

The Suns’ gameplan is highly predicated on the three-point shot, and while Smith can knock those shots on occasion, he is more effective clogging the paint and grabbing offensive rebounds for easy two points.

Since being chosen, Ayton has been the team’s greatest rebounder, and the question now is whether Smith can be as efficient on the board while he sits.

Last season, the Suns were 28th in offensive rebounds with 8.8 per game.

As they make a more dominant run to the top of the league this season after locking up their major free players this winter, that number must improve.

Despite finishing with a 2-3 record in Summer League, Suns assistant coach Brian Randle commended Smith’s performance.

He said, “I believed he [Smith] demonstrated that he has what it takes to be an NBA player.”

“He’s got it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.