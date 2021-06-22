Jake Reeves, formerly of Notts County, has joined Stevenage.

Jake Reeves has joined Stevenage in Sky Bet League Two after leaving Notts County.

Last season, the midfielder was an important element of the Magpies’ squad, but he has invoked a contract clause that allows him to leave the Vanarama National League and return to the English Football League.

Reeves, who has previously played for Brentford, AFC Wimbledon, and Bradford, has signed a deal with Stevenage for an unspecified amount of time.

“I’m 28 now, and after a couple of years away from football owing to my injury at Bradford, I need to be playing in the EFL,” he explained.

“I’m looking forward to playing at the Lamex as a home player because it’s always been a challenge playing here away from home. I’m very familiar with this territory.”

Stevenage manager Alex Revell said after sealing his fifth signing of the summer: “Jake is someone we have respected for a long time at the club and we are thrilled he has decided to join us.”