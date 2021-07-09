Jake Paul’s feud with Dana White continues, as he vows to never sign with the UFC.

Even as Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier III is ready to take place this weekend, Jake Paul’s feud with the UFC continues.

After UFC president Dana White said that Paul wanted to sign a contract with the organization, the Youtuber-turned-boxer retaliated.

White, on the other hand, stated that he would prefer not to sign the online sensation to a contract.

On CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” White discussed the fighters’ compensation and requests for live events.

When asked how fighters hope to obtain a greater cut for their performances, White stated, “That’s been going on for 20 years and it’ll continue to go on for the next 20 years.”

“I don’t think we’ll ever see a situation where a boxer or anyone claims to be compensated. You’ll always have a group of guys who don’t believe they’re getting fairly compensated. You don’t hear the guys who bring in the money moaning about their pay.”

After that, White was asked about Paul.

“He didn’t stand up for me! White responded, “Hey, that jerk didn’t fight for me!”

Then there was the claim that Paul wanted to sign a UFC contract, but White turned him down.

“He expressed an interest in signing with us. He stated, “I wouldn’t sign him.”

Paul would then respond on social media with his own story, claiming that he had never wanted to and would never join with the UFC.

To his credit, Paul has been a vocal advocate for UFC fighters to be paid more than their present contracts stipulate.

White has never wanted to work with Paul because he questioned Triller’s reported figures following the Paul-Ben Askren fight.

For the time being, the UFC president will have to put Paul on hold because the organization is focused on the McGregor-Poirier fight, which, according to Poirier, will be a No. 1 contender match for the lightweight title.