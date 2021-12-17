Jake Paul’s boxing career may be drawing to a close.

On Saturday, December 18, Jake Paul will fight Tyron Woodley in a rematch, and no one knows who he will target next.

Nate Diaz has been mentioned, but according to a new health update from the 24-year-old, his brief boxing career may be coming to an end.

Paul told The Sun that doctors had urged him to retire from boxing before it is too late.

The YouTuber said that he is suffering from memory loss and impaired speech, which he claims began while he was still playing competitive football.

“I had my brain examined immediately before I started boxing, and the doctor informed me there was a lack of blood flow to specific areas of my brain due to the concussions I suffered playing football… I went back to boxing after my first year, and it was even worse… Don’t participate in that sport, according to [the doctor]. As a doctor, that’s all they can suggest; I think it was impacting me at a rapid rate earlier since I never took it easy,” Paul explained.

The symptoms Paul mentioned are indicators of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.

This is usually caused by many subconcussive or concussive head blows, resulting in compromised motor and other cognitive functioning.

Despite the risk to his health, he admits to utilizing psychedelic drugs to deal with the problem.

As a result, it will be intriguing to see what Paul says following his bout with Woodley.

Whether they win or lose, the online sensation, who is known for his bluntness, is sure to make a stunning announcement.