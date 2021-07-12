Jake Paul Spent $100,000 on a ‘Sleepy’ Conor McGregor Chain: How Rich Is He?

Jake Paul recently debuted his bespoke $100,000 Conor McGregor chain. Here’s what the YouTube sensation will be worth in 2021.

Paul disclosed on social media ahead of UFC 264 that he had commissioned a chain depicting the UFC icon down on the canvas after losing to Dustin Poirier, which became a meme online after their January rematch.

The necklace, which he called “Sleepy McGregor” and portrays the UFC star holding a bottle of NyQuil, cost $100,000, according to the social media personality. This came after Paul tried several times to persuade McGregor to accept a bout offer.

Paul called out a number of famous names, including McGregor, LeBron James, and Dillon Danis, after knocking out Nate Robinson in a boxing match in November of last year.

Paul stated in a December 2020 YouTube video that his team sent McGregor a $50 million bout offer. He also mocked the UFC fighter, alleging that he was “frightened to fight” him and that he was “duking me because you don’t want to lose to a (expletive) YouTuber.”

McGregor referred to Paul and his brother Logan, who fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in June, as “dingbats,” but did not rule out a rematch.

“Never rule out the possibility. Who knows if they’ll keep competing,” he told News.com.au’s Nick Walshaw earlier this month.

While spending $100,000 on a necklace may appear extravagant, Paul can comfortably afford it. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth $20 million as of 2021, with 20.5 million YouTube subscribers.

Paul began his video career with Vine in September 2013, however once it closed down in 2017, he moved on to other platforms. That year, he signed on to star in the Disney sitcom “Bizaardvark,” but was fired months later during the second season’s filming.

In the same year, he formed Team 10, which was followed by the release of “It’s Everyday Bro,” one of his most well-known songs, which has approximately 290 million views on YouTube.

Paul had already been embroiled in a number of scandals at the time, including complaints from neighbors about his wild parties, fire concerns, and pranks. This did not stop Paul from making a lot of money; according to Celebrity Net Worth, he made $11.5 million in 2016 and another $11 million in 2017.

By 2018, he was earning $21.5 million per year, putting him in second place on the list of highest-paid people. Brief News from Washington Newsday.