Jake Paul Sparks Fears of Fight Withdrawal Against Anthony Joshua

Boxing fans are abuzz with speculation that Jake Paul may pull out of his upcoming bout against Anthony Joshua, following the YouTuber’s cryptic social media post on January 22, 2026. Paul, who has previously faced fighters from mixed martial arts backgrounds and even 58-year-old Mike Tyson, is scheduled to meet former world champion Joshua next Friday in Miami, in what has been a highly controversial clash.

The latest drama comes after Paul posted a teaser for a “major update,” which led fans to assume that he would back out of the fight. The announcement, paired with Paul’s visibly bruised eye from a recent sparring session with former world champion Lawrence Okolie, raised further doubts about the match’s future. Paul, who has been on the receiving end of significant criticism for selecting fights against opponents with limited boxing experience, is reportedly feeling the weight of the challenge ahead, especially against a skilled heavyweight like Joshua.

Fans were quick to react, with many expressing disbelief at the latest twist. One comment joked, “Jake gonna come on in full body cast saying he broke every bone in his body from doing a belly flop off his balcony and won’t be able to fight.” Others speculated that the fight had never been serious, with one user suggesting, “We all knew it wasn’t going to happen; all for clout that’s it.” The looming question now is whether the much-anticipated showdown will actually take place as scheduled.

Paul’s Previous Fight Changes and Joshua’s Intentions

Paul’s upcoming bout with Joshua follows his canceled match with Gervonta Davis last month. The bout against Davis fell apart after the lightweight world champion faced serious legal issues, including allegations of kidnapping. Paul then shifted his focus to Joshua, but now doubts are emerging about the reliability of this new matchup.

Joshua, meanwhile, has made it clear that he has no intention of letting Paul go the distance. In a recent interview, the heavyweight contender acknowledged the high expectations from fans who want him to end the fight quickly. “I know the expectations and demands these fans have,” Joshua said. “I need to [KO Jake] and that’s my intention, to seek and destroy.”

As the clock ticks down to fight week, it remains to be seen whether Jake Paul will step into the ring next Friday, or if the fight will once again fall apart under the weight of controversy.