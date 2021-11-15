Jake Paul dismisses a rematch with Tyron Woodley and sets his sights on another UFC fighter.

Jake Paul is now preparing for his December bout against Tommy Fury, and there is no indication on who might be next in line.

However, it appears that one potential opponent who believed he could outperform him in a rematch has been withdrawn from the roster.

Despite the former UFC welterweight champion keeping his half of the deal—a side bet related to their August 29 fight—Paul shut the door on Tyron Woodley.

Woodley had to pay the bill because he had lost. He did so by getting the phrase “I love Jake Paul” tattooed on the side of his middle finger. “I don’t think people really want to see Tyron,” says the author.