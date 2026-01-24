Jake Paul Confident in Potential Anthony Joshua Fight Despite Critics

Jake Paul’s team has confirmed that negotiations are underway for a blockbuster boxing match with Anthony Joshua, sparking heated reactions across the sport. While the 28-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer’s management insists Paul will comfortably meet the heavyweight weight requirements, the proposed fight has drawn skepticism from boxing insiders.

Since turning professional in 2020, Paul has amassed a 12-1 record, with his sole loss coming in a points decision to Tommy Fury in 2023. His victories include wins over notable figures like former WBC middleweight world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and boxing legend Mike Tyson. Despite these accolades, Paul has yet to face an active fighter in the ring, and his proposed bout with the two-time heavyweight world champion raises eyebrows in the sport.

Joshua’s Recovery and Negotiations

Anthony Joshua, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist, is eyeing a return to the ring after recovering from an injury sustained following his shocking knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2025. While talks of a Joshua-Tyson Fury showdown continue to circulate, Paul’s camp is confidently pushing for a fight this year. Naiksa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, which represents Paul, recently stated that the fight “absolutely can happen,” citing Joshua’s losses to Oleksandr Usyk, who weighed 220 pounds for their fights. Bidarian added that Paul, who fought Tyson at 228 pounds, could comfortably compete against Joshua.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has expressed concern over the potential clash, describing it as a mismatch. Hearn argued that while Paul might be willing to take the risk for the astronomical payday, the fight would likely end badly for him. He pointed out the contrast in size, with Paul targeting both lightweight Gervonta Davis and heavyweight Joshua, calling it a “catastrophic mismatch.” Hearn’s comments also suggest that the fight could have dangerous consequences for Paul, albeit not “literally.”

As discussions continue, it remains to be seen whether Paul will face Joshua later this year, but the high-profile nature of the proposed match has generated plenty of buzz. Fans and pundits alike are eager to see if Paul, a media sensation, can rise to the challenge of facing one of boxing’s most formidable heavyweights.