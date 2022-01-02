Jake Paul challenges Dana White and offers to retire from boxing; the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship responds.

Jake Paul has issued Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, a “serious challenge.”

On Saturday, the YouTube celebrity used Twitter to make the shocking offer to resign from boxing and face Jorge Masvidal in the UFC provided White accepts his demands.

The challenge comes after White issued his own to Paul earlier this week in reaction to allegations that the UFC president is a habitual cocaine user. White claimed that if he could randomly test Paul for cocaine for the next ten years, he could also test him for steroids for the next two.

Paul demanded that White double the minimum salary for fighters per bout from $12,000 to $18,000.