Jadon Sancho’s Teammates Reveal the Truth About His “Attitude” Manchester United Rumors:

Manchester United hasn’t gotten its money’s worth out of Jadon Sancho, and further problems are brewing.

The old times are long gone, and Manchester United has had a rocky start to the season.

The Red Devils have dropped three of their previous five games, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still hasn’t figured out what’s wrong with his team.

According to cynics, one of Manchester United’s challenges has been the lack of impact from new arrivals, particularly Sancho.

Duncan Castles, a respected transfer insider, revealed his newest scoop from the Red Devils, revealing that several of Sancho’s teammates have been disappointed in him both professionally and personally.

“According to the information I’ve received, which comes from a handful of Manchester United sources, there are concerns [about Sancho]within the camp,” Castles stated on the podcast “The Transfer Window.” “Sancho’s teammates are concerned, since they have been underwhelmed by a number of things they have seen from him on the pitch thus far.” “What I’m hearing from the players is that it’s not just on the pitch,” he added. “They believe that he’s inefficient on the pitch, that he’s not using his talent on the ball to bypass opponents and create chances.” “They claim he’s also been awful in training, making errors they wouldn’t expect from a player.” In training, his attitude hasn’t been the best. He hasn’t left an impression on them as a person.” Sancho’s bad form, according to Castles, is “demonstrated by statistics,” as he has gone goalless in eight outings for Manchester United.

Finally, the respected journalist concluded that some Manchester United players are beginning to question the reasons behind Sancho’s pursuit.

“I’m told there are serious doubts among the players about whether [Manchester] United made the right decision in signing Sancho,” he stated.

Manchester United ultimately signed Sancho this summer for a rumoured €85 million ($99 million) deal after a year-long flirtation with Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho’s planned playing time has been cut short since Cristiano Ronaldo’s comeback, but some believe the England winger is just not ready for the English Premier League.

Despite the rumors and negative press, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful about the future of his star signing.

"He's learning the game, how we train, how we play, and the Premier League, but he's come."