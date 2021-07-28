Jade Carey: Who Is She? Simone Biles’ replacement in the individual event is an Olympic gymnast.

After Simone Biles pulled out of the women’s individual all-around final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Jade Carey will take her place.

After a medical review concluded she was not ready to compete, USA Gymnastics revealed earlier on Wednesday that the 24-year-old will not defend the title she won in Rio five years ago on Thursday.

“Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition after further medical evaluation,” the federation stated in a statement.

“We totally support Simone’s decision and admire her courage in putting her health first. Her bravery exemplifies why she is such a great model for so many.”

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, pulled out of the team’s event in the middle of the competition on Tuesday due to mental health concerns.

Carey, who finished tenth in qualifying, now has a chance to compete.

The International Gymnastics Federation limits countries to two competitors each event in the finals, thus Carey, the third-ranked American after Biles and Sunisa Lee, would have missed out.

Carey, a vault and floor specialist, was not part of Team USA’s four that finished second in the team all-around competition on Tuesday, while Biles and Lee were joined by Jordan Chiles, who was chosen to compete in the Olympic individual events.

The 21-year-old, who is from Phoenix, Arizona, has won four world championship medals in her career, including gold in the team competition in Stuttgart two years ago, when she also placed second on vault.

The Oregon State alumnus won silver at the 2021 Winter Cup vault earlier this year after winning gold three times at the Pan American Championships.

Carey can also complete the layout triple-double, which is the most difficult tumbling pass ever attempted by a woman. A double back flip with three twists is included in the move, which is identical to the one performed by Biles.

Unlike Biles, who does it with her knees tucked towards her chest, Carey maintains a straight body throughout.

It’s unclear whether she’ll attempt the pass during the floor event, given how tough it is and the possibility of being penalized if she doesn’t perform it exactly.

Carey, who expressed her respect for Biles last month, will be bittersweet if she makes it to the final due of her teammate’s absence.

