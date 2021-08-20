Jacob deGrom is expected to retire in 2021, putting the Mets’ playoff hopes in jeopardy.

Jacob deGrom is unlikely to throw again in the MLB in 2021, effectively putting the New York Mets’ playoff hopes on hold. The new deGrom injury update, which comes as the team continues to fall in the standings, could be the final nail in the coffin for the squad that spent much of the year atop the NL East.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo, there’s a 99.9% chance deGrom will be done for the season. The two-time Cy Young Award winner has been out for six weeks with right elbow inflammation, according to the Mets, and the team is allegedly considering shutting him down as it slips farther out of contention.

Even if deGrom recovers, the Mets will have a difficult time making the postseason. New York is in third place in the NL East with 41 games remaining in the regular season. The Mets trail the division-leading Atlanta Braves by five games and are six games out of the wild-card race.

The Mets had a four-game lead in the NL East after deGrom’s last start, a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on July 7. New York was the only team in the division to have a winning record, going 45-38.

Since then, the Mets have gone 15-23, with six losses in their previous seven games. New York hasn’t been able to overcome weak offense without deGrom commanding one of the finest rotations in baseball.

Despite deGrom’s lack of run assistance, the Mets are 11-4 in his 2021 starts. When deGrom isn’t on the mound, the Mets are 49-57.

The 33-year-old was having a career year, with a 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP in 92 innings pitched. DeGrom struck out 146 batters and still sits sixth in the National League with a 4.6 WAR. He appeared to be on his way to capturing both the Cy Young and MVP honors in the National League.

DeGrom’s absence has coincided with the return of the team’s No. 2 and No. 3 starters. Marcus Stroman’s August ERA is 3.91, a full run higher than his 2.75 ERA in the first half of the season. Taijuan Walker hasn’t looked like the pitcher who made the All-Star team in his last seven starts, with a 7.49 ERA.

Throughout the season, the Mets have had one of the weakest offenses in the National League. While Francisco Lindor and Javy Baez are expected to return from the disabled list soon, the lineup will most likely be insufficient. Brief News from Washington Newsday.