Jack Whatmough, a Portsmouth defender, has agreed to join Wigan Athletic.

Wigan have agreed to sign defender Jack Whatmough from Portsmouth in Sky Bet League One.

Last season, Whatmough advanced through Pompey’s youth and made 38 appearances for the club in all competitions.

At the DW Stadium, the 24-year-old will be reunited with Latics coach Leam Richardson, with whom he previously worked at Fratton Park between 2015 and 2017.

“Jack has a lot of nice qualities,” Richardson remarked. He is a centre-back who is a good mix of an old-school defender who likes to defend and a modern defender who can handle the ball.

“How excellent of a person he is is one of the most significant factors. In the locker room, he is wonderful, and he provides maturity to the football club.

“He is a strong leader. I believe he will demonstrate this through his performances and demeanor in the dressing room. He has made a fantastic contribution to Wigan Athletic.”

The Latics have yet to reveal the length of Whatmough’s contract.