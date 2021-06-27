Jack Smith, a young midfielder, has committed his future to Stevenage.

Stevenage have re-signed Jack Smith on a two-year agreement.

Last season, the 19-year-old midfielder made 25 league games for Boro, winning the club’s young player of the year award as well as multiple man of the match awards.

Smith’s new deal will keep him at the Sky Bet League Two club until the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

“We have a bunch of players and staff who are incredibly ambitious, and that has had a major impact on me signing again,” he told Stevenage’s official website.