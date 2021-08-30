Jack Nicklaus explains why he believes Tiger Woods will return to the game.

Tiger Woods will make a fantastic comeback, according to the legendary Jack Nicklaus.

It’s been six months since Woods suffered several critical injuries in a tragic vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, and golf fans have been pining for him.

In addition to his quick recuperation, Woods’ peers are excited about his return to action. Nicklaus, his friend and 73-time PGA Tour champion, is one of them.

Nicklaus was recently asked for his thoughts on Woods’ future in an exclusive interview with The Washington Post.

According to “The Golden Bear,” he has great hopes for Woods’ recovery because this isn’t the first time his mate has faced adversity.

The 81-year-old added, “I know Tiger.” “What does it say about him that he won the U.S. Open on a fractured leg at Torrey Pines? He’ll still be able to smack it around, and he’ll be fine if he can putt.”

Nicklaus, on the other hand, stated that he isn’t sure if Woods can still “hit his prior level.”

He remarked, “I don’t know if he [Woods] can get back to his prior level, but I anticipate him to play again.”

Rickie Fowler is one of the few golfers that was able to spend time with Tiger Woods while he was recovering.

In a recent interview, Fowler noted that despite witnessing Woods “putting in the work,” his pal still has a long way to go.

Fowler told media, including Golf Digest, ahead of the 3M Open, “I know he’s been getting after it as far as rehab goes, and it takes up most of his day.” “I understand how difficult it has been. It’s been a long path thus far, and he still has a long road ahead of him, but he’s working hard.”

People said, citing anonymous sources, that weeks following Fowler’s announcement, an update stated that the 45-year-old has been “doing well” thus far but has yet to “play any golf at all.”

“Tiger is in good spirits and doing well,” a source close to Woods claimed, “but he hasn’t been able to play any golf at all.” “He hasn’t visited ‘The Woods Jupiter,’ his south Florida restaurant, since the California accident.”

Woods has remained tight-lipped about what caused the car accident to this day. He also hasn’t made any announcements about a possible return.