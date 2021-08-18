Jack Morris has been suspended for making a snide remark about Shohei Ohtani on live television.

Bally Sports Detroit has suspended Hall of Fame pitcher Jack Morris, who is now a TV broadcaster for the Detroit Tigers, indefinitely for a statement he made on TV Tuesday night about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani.

With two outs and an Angels runner on second base, the Tigers and Angels were tied 2-2 in the top of the sixth inning. “Now what do you do with Ohtani?” questioned Tigers play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard as Ohtani, a Japanese-born player who leads Major League Baseball in home runs, was going up to bat.

“Be very, very careful,” Morris warned, his voice shaky.

Ohtani, who leads the majors with 39 home runs this season, was intentionally walked by the Tigers. Morris, a 2019 Hall of Fame pitcher who was a four-time All-Star with the Tigers and won 254 games in his career, apologized on the air in the ninth inning when Ohtani came to bat again.

Morris, who is now in his second term as the team’s TV color analyst, said, “I really regret if I upset anyone, especially anyone in the Asian community, for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani.” “I didn’t mean to offend anyone, and I apologize if I did. I have the utmost regard and admiration for this man.”

Before Shohei Otani’s ninth-inning at-bat, Jack Morris apologizes. pic.twitter.com/WdCjfyfSvX

August 18, 2021 — Spencer Wheelock (@SpencerWheelock)

Bally Sports published a statement on Wednesday afternoon saying it was “very upset” and that the statements violated the network’s standards.

Bally remarked, “We have a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination and profoundly regret for his thoughtless statement.”

Morris’ remark was also met with disappointment by the Tigers organization.

The team declared, “We completely support Bally Sports Detroit’s decision and ongoing commitment to ensuring that all workers are held to the highest standards of personal conduct.”

This comes after Ohtani was dubbed the new “face of baseball” a little over a month ago, only to be slammed by Stephen A. Smith, a co-host of ESPN’s First Take.

The face of baseball, according to Smith, should not be a “guy.” This is a condensed version of the information.