Jack Marriott is back in Peterborough.

Peterborough United have signed striker Jack Marriott to a three-year contract.

Derby signed the 26-year-old from Posh in 2018, and he becomes the club’s third summer acquisition following their promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

Marriott returns to the Weston Homes Stadium after leading the club with 33 goals in the 2017-18 season.

He told the club’s website: “After the last few seasons, all I want to do is play week in and week out, and I believe that is exactly what I need.”

“It may be the same club, but there has been a lot of change. I was ecstatic to see the club get promotion to the Championship after all their hard work, and maybe I can assist with the next stage.”