Jack Grealish aspires to be the next Paul Gascoigne or Wayne Rooney.

After dazzling on his full tournament debut for England in Tuesday’s Euro 2020 triumph against the Czech Republic, Jack Grealish has set his sights on emulating the likes of Paul Gascoigne and Wayne Rooney.

There had been calls for the 25-year-old to play a bigger role in Gareth Southgate’s team, and he supplied an assist as Raheem Sterling scored the game’s sole goal to send England through as Group D champions.

Grealish had shone in England’s two warm-up victories but had to wait for his time, and now the Aston Villa captain is hoping to establish a name for himself over the rest of the tournament.

When asked if Euro 2020 may be the turning point in his career, he said, “Yes, definitely.”

“I’ve mentioned how important these tournaments are to people’s careers. You think back to Gazza at Italia ’90, when he was well-known prior to the competition, but everyone remembers him.

“Take Wayne Rooney, who established himself as one of the finest in the world at Euro 2004.

“It will take some time for me to follow in their footsteps, but if I receive more opportunities in the competition, I will be able to do so.”

Grealish has never played in Europe, but he feels he can still deliver for the Three Lions on crucial occasions.

It’s a new challenge for me, and I’m having a lot of fun with it. It’s all about displaying my talent to the rest of the world, and that’s exactly what I want to do.

He stated, “There is nothing that says I can’t perform at this level.”

“You all know how much faith I have in my ability to execute, and I believe I demonstrated that with my assist.

“I thought I could have generated a couple more chances, but the essential thing was that we won.”

"It's clearly different from what I'm used to," she says. I've never played in Europe, in the Europa League or the Champions League, so it's definitely different from what I'm used to.