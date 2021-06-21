Jack Grealish appreciates the support of England’s fans.

As the daring playmaker eyed a starring role against the Czech Republic, Jack Grealish is relishing the support of England fans.

The 25-year-old has rapidly established himself as a fan favorite among the Three Lions faithful after making his senior international debut in September.

Grealish was named man of the match in the last Euro 2020 warm-up friendly against Romania, but has yet to start in either of his two Group D fixtures.

Fans screamed “Super Jack” as the Aston Villa playmaker warmed up in those games, with the Aston Villa playmaker making his major tournament debut in Friday’s 0-0 draw with Scotland’s oldest foes.

“No, it doesn’t put any pressure on me — it’s something I enjoy,” Grealish explained. “It’s a fantastic feeling for me to know that people want me on the pitch.

“If anything, it instilled greater confidence in me and made me want to do even better.”

When asked why his style of play appeals to supporters, he told UEFA’s website ahead of Tuesday’s match against the Czech Republic: “Perhaps it’s because I’m a bit fearless in the way I play.”

“I attempt to persuade them to get out of their seats. I want to be as direct as possible, charging towards players and defenders.

“I’m hoping to contribute a lot to the table. As I already stated, if I were given the opportunity to play, I would be as fearless as possible.

“I’d go after the fullbacks or anybody I’m up against,” he says. I’d just attempt to do what I do for Aston Villa on a weekly basis.”

Grealish is trying to start against the Czech Republic on Tuesday in a Group D decider that he will treat as if it were a youth or reserve team match for Villa.

The 25-year-old has encouraged bystanders not to be concerned about his fitness and that he “would never sit there before a game worrying.”

Grealish was sidelined for three months this season due to a shin problem, and on the night of the Group D decider, he was seen with some strapping over his left thigh. (This is a brief piece.)