Jack Draper is looking forward to taking against Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.

Jack Draper, who watched Andy Murray upset Novak Djokovic to win Wimbledon eight years ago, is ecstatic at the prospect of facing the world number one on Centre Court.

Draper, 19, will play in the main draw for the first time after receiving a wild card and then being drawn with the defending champion.

Murray broke Britain’s 77-year drought for a men’s singles winner at the All England Club in 2013, and the Londoner was lucky enough to be in the crowd as an 11-year-old.

“That moment I saw him, I was extremely inspired by what he’d accomplished, and it gave me the confidence that maybe one day I could do this,” Draper said.

He may not have expected to play on Center Court so early in his career, but he is eager to take advantage of the opportunity.

“I was about to practice,” he explained when asked how he discovered his draw. I was on the phone and looked around, not realizing they were making the drawing. I turned to my coach and remarked, “I suppose I’m playing Djokovic here,” after seeing Djokovic’s name next to mine.

“What an honor to be able to compete against the best player on the planet. I’m sure I’ll take advantage of the opportunity, and I’m looking forward to it. It’s incredible to be on Wimbledon Centre Court alongside him to open the Championships.”

Prior to the match, Draper intends to seek advise from Murray and Dan Evans, who defeated Djokovic on clay in Monte-Carlo in April, but will be buoyed by his first two ATP Tour triumphs at Queen’s Club last week.

To advance to the quarter-finals, the youngster defeated top-40 duo Jannik Sinner and Alexander Bublik.

“Because of Covid, I’ve done a lot of training and I’ve hit with Dan and Andy a lot, so I know where I’m at in terms of my level,” said Draper, who is currently ranked 250.

