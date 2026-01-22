Ja Morant Faces Trade Rumors as Grizzlies’ Playoff Hopes Dangle

As the Memphis Grizzlies approach the NBA’s trade deadline, Ja Morant’s future with the team hangs in the balance. The star guard, whose loyalty to Memphis has long been a point of pride, is now caught in the whirlwind of trade rumors and off-court drama that have overshadowed the team’s playoff aspirations. With just weeks remaining before the February 5 deadline, the Grizzlies are left to weigh a crucial decision: stay committed to their embattled superstar or pivot to a rebuild.

Morant’s Return Marks High Tension

January 21, 2026, marked Ja Morant’s first game back in Memphis amidst mounting speculation about his future. The Grizzlies fell to the Atlanta Hawks, 124-122, but Morant’s performance was eye-catching, albeit overshadowed by rising tensions. In 29 minutes, Morant posted 23 points, 12 assists, two rebounds, and three blocks. Despite the strong stat line, the game quickly became a symbol of his struggles. Midway through the second quarter, Morant clashed with Hawks center Mohamed Gueye, resulting in double technical fouls after the two exchanged shoves on a loose ball. The incident served as a vivid reminder of the pressure Morant has been under, both on and off the court.

Trade rumors have circulated around Morant for much of the season, with his absence from several games due to injury only stoking speculation. Morant missed six straight games earlier in January, including a highly publicized matchup against the Orlando Magic in Berlin. Reports of a heated exchange with teammate Vince Williams Jr. during that time further fueled doubts about his relationship with the team. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver voiced his disappointment about Morant missing the international game, adding more fuel to the fire.

Yet, Morant’s return in London a few days later saw him silence critics with a vintage performance. He recorded 24 points and 13 assists in a 126-109 victory over Orlando, reaffirming why he is regarded as one of the NBA’s brightest stars. In the aftermath, Morant addressed the trade rumors directly, saying, “If anybody in here knows me, I’m a very loyal guy. I got a logo on my back, so that should tell you exactly where I want to be.” His words seemed to affirm his desire to stay with the Grizzlies, but doubts persist as the trade deadline looms.

The Grizzlies find themselves in a precarious position, sitting just outside the playoff picture as of January 22. Their performance this season has underwhelmed, and Morant’s subpar statistics—career lows in shooting percentage (40.7%), three-point percentage (23.5%), and player efficiency rating (16.1)—have raised further concerns. In fact, the team has performed better without Morant on the floor, with a net rating of plus-0.1 compared to minus-4.9 when he plays, according to NBA.com.

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, Memphis must decide whether to double down on Morant and the current roster, which includes talents like Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey, and Cedric Coward, or start fresh with a rebuild. ESPN’s Michael C. Wright has pointed out that if Morant remains healthy and committed, the team could still contend for a play-in spot, despite their disappointing season. But the allure of acquiring more draft capital and potentially securing a future star in the 2026 NBA Draft could also tempt the Grizzlies’ front office to consider a drastic change.

The uncertainty surrounding Morant’s future has also raised questions about the status of other key players, particularly Jaren Jackson Jr. If the Grizzlies opt for a rebuild, the team could look to part ways with multiple core pieces, gambling on future draft success. However, with Memphis not owning one of the league’s worst records, securing a top-five draft pick is far from assured.

Despite the questions surrounding his future, Morant’s impact on the Grizzlies is undeniable. His explosive style of play and marketability make him one of the NBA’s most recognizable stars. When asked about his expectations for staying with Memphis past the trade deadline, Morant remained resolute. “I’m the only one you asked that question to?” he responded, before adding, “All I can do is live with it.”

The Grizzlies’ next test comes quickly, as they host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on January 23. A win would provide a much-needed boost to their playoff hopes, but as the trade deadline draws near, the future of Morant—and the franchise itself—remains uncertain. All eyes will be on Memphis as the next chapter of this unfolding saga begins.