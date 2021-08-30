J.K. Dobbins, the Ravens’ running back, has been diagnosed with an ACL tear and will miss the rest of the season.

The Baltimore Ravens’ season may already be in risk, just when it was starting to get up.

Due to a ruptured ACL, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will miss the entire season, according to ESPN’s senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Dobbins, one of the best young running backs in the game today, was expected to be the Ravens’ starting running back this season.

He was injured in the Ravens’ Week 3 preseason game against Washington, and many have criticized coach Jim Harbaugh for playing the youngster.

They were able to extend their preseason winning streak to an NFL-record 20 games, albeit at the cost of Dobbins’ departure.

Last season, Dobbins led the league in rushing yards with 805 yards on 134 runs and nine touchdowns as a rookie.

The Ravens’ offensive firepower is mostly based on former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson’s ability to play both sides of the ball, but Dobbins was a key part of their success last season.

His agent, Zac Hiller, tweeted, “Been down this road before.” “He’ll come back larger and stronger, and he’ll come back faster.”

With the former Ohio State star out, Gus Edwards, who rushed for 723 yards and six touchdowns last season, will be the Ravens’ primary runner.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the shifty back has a bright future ahead of him, as he joined Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb as the only players in NFL history to rush for at least 700 yards and average at least five yards per carry in their first three seasons.

For Ravens fans, this is eerily similar to when Jamal Lewis–also in his second season–tore his ACL during practice after defensive tackle Kelly Gregg collided with him on the knee.

Lewis led the NFL in rushing yards with 2,066 yards on 387 runs and 14 touchdowns a year later, all of which were career highs, earning him the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

When Dobbins returns next year, he’ll be able to accomplish the same thing with all of his abilities.

In his absence, the Ravens’ rushing attack will have to take up the slack.

While losing him has a significant impact on their Super Bowl aspirations, Ravens fans remain optimistic that the team can compete for a championship this season.