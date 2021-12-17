Izzy Christiansen discusses’significant shift’ and why Everton hasn’t been at its best.

Physical and mental health are important to me.

It’s critical that we enjoy the outdoors and stay healthy and active during the pandemic. Last year, I was in lockdown with my mother and father.

Their next-door neighbors, who have three small children, were the ones that got really into doing some fun PE sessions with me a few times during the week.

It was a lot of fun. I found it really interesting, and I believe there are vital messages that can be conveyed, and it is critical for children to remain active.

It’s been fantastic to play in front of supporters again this season, both at home and away.

It’s been wonderful to perform in front of an audience once more. The result of our first game at Goodison Park wasn’t terrific, but playing in front of 5,000 or 6,000 people who had come out to support us that day was incredible.

It’s something we’d like to expand upon in the future.

We want to turn Walton Hall Park into a true fortress, with people flocking to watch and cheer us on.

We’ve had to cope with a variety of pressures this season, some of which were unanticipated.

We weren’t expecting a management change this early in the season, but I believe that this is part of what makes football so fascinating.

The unpredictability of the season, as well as the need to adapt and evolve during it. It’s a little like watching a football game.

Many things do not go according to plan, therefore you must go on with it and deal with the difficulties that arise.

There has been a lot of change since the new management took over.

We’re training a lot, and the way we train has changed, as has the way we play. We have a few injuries and some players out at the moment, so we’ve had to alter our style of play quite a bit, but we must continue to work hard and evolve under the new manager.

For the second half of the campaign, my personal goals are to remain consistent and attempt to push the squad forward as much as possible.

The finest of Everton Women, I don’t believe, has. “The summary has come to an end.”