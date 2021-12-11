‘I’ve never seen anything like it before,’ Everton forward Simone Magill says of the major changes taking place right in front of her eyes.

It’s been amazing to get back on the field.

I’d been away for the first half of the season for various reasons, missing the start of the season with Northern Ireland, and I was eager to return.

It was a wonderful game to score some goals, and scoring four was even better! You make an attempt to score one, but they keep coming. It felt great to add to the goal total, as well as the assists! I had a lot of fun with the game since I was so focused. It felt good to be on the receiving end of it, even if I would have been disappointed if I hadn’t scored another goal myself! It was fantastic to be able to participate in a new way.

I hadn’t played for 90 minutes since April, and it had been a long time.

I’d been getting ten or fifteen minutes here and there, but 90 minutes was incredible. Getting two in a row was wonderful for me in terms of getting over that hump and proving to myself that I’m back.

When the games are broadcast on Sky or BBC, I’ve seen that they begin to trend on Twitter. That’s something I’ve never seen before.

This is our game, and everyone is talking about it and watching it. I believe I saw somewhere that 14 million people watched the league this season.

“Nobody watches women’s football,” some claim. Those statistics, on the other hand, show you how people really are.

It’s fantastic that we’ve finally gotten the platform. People haven’t watched or been bothered for so many years because we’ve been playing in the dark. Nobody would have guessed you were playing a game.

So now that I’m out in the open and people can see me, it makes all those years worthwhile.

After my goal against Manchester United on Sky Sports, I noticed that more individuals contacted me. It wasn’t like it was a spectacular goal! More people are talking about it on social media than everywhere else, and I’ve never seen someone speak to me or discuss anything about me before.

It’s just a new level of difficulty. On the FA Player last season, not many people would have guessed. “The summary has come to an end.”