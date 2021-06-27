‘I’ve never seen a worse player. Now f*** off’ – from squatting in a hut to becoming a Liverpool legend and the creator of the Adidas Predator

“You are the worst player I’ve ever saw in my life. “F*** off now.”

The game of football is riddled with stories of players who overcame adversity and hurdles to go on to have successful careers, despite having reservations about their stature, mental toughness, and, of course, skill leveled against them.

But when a football icon and World Cup winner delivers such a harsh evaluation to a 15-year-old who has traveled halfway across the world to chase his ambition, it’s evident that tremendous character strength will be necessary to recover.

Over the years, Liverpool has been fortunate to have a plethora of players who have exhibited that, as well as a plethora of players who have displayed above-average intelligence both on and off the field, but few have had as much of both as Craig Johnston, who turns 61 this week.

We’ve grown accustomed to seeing a plethora of foreign players in the modern game, but while Anfield has hosted the occasional foreign player since the 1930s, when South Africans Berry ‘Nivvy’ Nieuwenhuys and Arthur Riley plied their trade in front of the Kop, they were a minority in the 1970s and 1980s, and were treated with suspicion in some circles.

When he first arrived in the industrial wastelands of Middlesbrough from Newcastle, New South Wales in 1975, the South African-born Australian, who would go on to be affectionately nicknamed ‘Skippy’ after a beloved television cartoon kangaroo by the Anfield faithful, would certainly go some way to explaining the task at hand.

The fact that a teenage Johnston could even consider a career in’soccer,’ as he would have termed it at the time, given that there is an Australian version of football that is now one of the country’s most popular sports, is evidence to his ability to overcome adversity.

Craig faced the horrible threat of losing a leg when he was still a boy, wanting to follow in the footsteps of his father Colin, who also loved and played soccer and had trials in the UK for Preston North End and Dundee United.

