Ivashka wins the Winston-Salem Open by rolling over Ymer.

Ilya Ivashka defeated Sweden’s Mikael Ymer 6-0, 6-2 in the Winston-Salem Open final on Saturday, becoming the first Belarusian to win an ATP title since 2003.

In the lopsided encounter, the 27-year-old Ivashka missed just two points on his serve and needed only 55 minutes to win the season’s shortest final and collect his maiden ATP title.

“It was a fantastic week. Ivashka described the tournament as “wonderful.” “I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time.”

Max Mirnyi, the last Belarusian to win an ATP title, did so in Rotterdam in 2003.

In the final men’s warm-up for the US Open, which begins on Monday in New York, Ivashka blasted four aces and was a perfect 18 of 18 on first-serve points.

When the Swede sailed a forehand into the net at the Wake Forest University tennis court in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on his second championship point, he clinched it.

Stefanos Tsitsipas’ 6-3, 6-3 triumph over Cameron Norrie in Lyon in May was the season’s shortest final, lasting only 69 minutes.

Ivashka replied, “This week I had everything.” “I was two points away from losing in the second round, and now I’m standing here. It’s amazing how much can change in a single match or week.”

On Saturday, Ymer, the first Swedish finalist in over a decade, appeared out of sorts. Less than 24 hours after a stunning comeback victory over highly-rated 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the semis, the wheels came off his game.

Ymer, who is 22 years old, didn’t win his first game until the third set’s third game. He subsequently went on a three-game losing streak to go behind 5-2 and seal his fate.

Ymer, who was also playing in his first ATP final, committed 37 unforced errors and three double faults in the match.

“I’m disappointed,” Ymer remarked after joking with the University-town audience on Friday night about celebrating his semi-final victory by partying it up at Wake Forest. “You support me almost as if I were an American. I’m sure you got a fair deal. I apologize for not being able to do a better job.”

Ymer advanced to the third round of the Australian Open and the French Open earlier this year, where he upset Gael Monfils for his best win of his career.

The latest Swede to reach a final was Robin Soderling, who won the Bastad, Sweden competition in 2011.

The opening set was dominated by Ivashka, who won it in just 21 minutes. His serving was outstanding, and he backed it up with. Brief News from Washington Newsday.