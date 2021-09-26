Ivan Toney passes the Virgil van Dijk test and now turns his attention to Liverpool’s “dream” team.

Virgil van Dijk and Liverpool were vulnerable in defense for the first time in the Premier League this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s team had only conceded one goal in their previous five league games entering into Saturday’s showdown against Brentford, but were thwarted three times by the Bees on an evening to forget.

Van Dijk hasn’t sweated much in any of Liverpool’s games this season, though he hasn’t played as confidently as normal and has been exploited on few occasions.

Ivan Toney was the man who made life difficult for Klopp’s team because of his physical power and ability to make dangerous runs.

Based on his performance, you’d never guess this was Toney’s debut season at the highest level of English football, underscoring Brentford’s brilliant transfer bet on the former Peterborough United striker.

When asked about his expectations for his first season in the Premier League, Toney confessed that Van Dijk would be the best defender he would face all season – a challenge he more than met on Saturday.

“I think he’ll be more concerned with how he’ll get the best of me than with how I’ll get the better of him,” Toney said.

“He’s a human being. Let’s hope I get a worldie on that day and he lets me go.

“It will be an interesting challenge. I can’t wait since it’s so different from what I’m used to.”

The 25-year-old striker grew up supporting Liverpool and was denied a winning goal against his childhood club.

Toney scored a goal to make it 4-3 for Thomas Frank’s team, but the offside flag was raised.

However, when Liverpool and Brentford meet at Anfield later this season, he still has time to realize his ‘dream’ of playing in the 2021/22 season.

Toney said, “Scoring in front of the Kop is the dream this season.”

When Toney became available for purchase at the end of the 2019/20 season, a number of Premier League clubs were slow to respond, allowing Brentford to execute yet another transfer coup.

Many Liverpool fans demanded that the Anfield hierarchy attack the. “The summary has come to an end.”